Mumbai

Lockdown during weekends in Maharashtra, shrines, shops, restaurants shut
Reuters photo

NEW DELHI: With Maharashtra witnessing an increase in daily coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the state authorities have announced a 'strict lockdown' over the weekend. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Friday (April 9) and be in place till 7 am on Monday (April 12). The government has also enforced a night curfew in the state from 8 pm to 7 am daily when only essential services will be allowed to function.

As per the notification, essential services including medical, grocery, fruit, milk shops will be allowed to be opened. Hotels can run the delivery system. If the number of corona cases does not fall in the state following fresh restrictions and there is a shortage of health services, the government may consider a complete lockdown across the state.

Section 144 has also been imposed prohibiting the assembly of five or more people throughout the day.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may hold a meeting at his residence Varsha, in which imposing fresh lockdown restriction in the state, like last year, will be considered. Leaders of all parties of the state have been invited to this meeting. The meeting will be attended by prominent leaders of the three parties involved in the Mahavikas Aghadi government (MVA), leaders of BJP, MNS, API, SP among others.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (April 8), which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while on Wednesday it had recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 cases. Last Sunday (April 4), the state government announced a weekend lockdown and a number of strict restrictions till April 30, including a night curfew and prohibitory orders during the day time to contain the spread of the virus. 

Tags:
MumbaiMaharashtramumbai lockdownmaharashtra lockdownNight curfewSection 144
