Lockdown imposed in 11 Thane hotspots from March 13 to 31 as COVID-19 cases surge, Here’s what is open and what will remain closed

Thane: A lockdown starting from March 13 was declared on Monday (March 8) in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration. The lockdown will remain in place till March 31.

The order was issued by Vipin Sharma, Thane Municipal Commissioner. He revealed that the decision was taken due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

The statement also said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in place during this time period as well. However, the order said that normal activities are allowed in areas outside the hotspot.

Here is a detailed account of what will remain operational and what will be shut down in the areas:

Going by the notification issued by the Centre during the nationwide lockdown, all the essential services will be allowed, whereas all commercial establishments would remain shut.

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching and other institutions will remain closed till March 31.

Additionally, public places including cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls would also remain shut.

As of Monday (march 8) morning, the caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths. The mortality rate due to COVID-19 in the district is around 2.34 percent.

The authorities in Maharashtra took a little sigh of relief, when on Monday the state recorded 8,744 new infections in the last 24 hours, after recording over 10,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 for the last three days.

The total caseload in the state now stands at 22,28,471, while the death toll has touched 52,500. On the other hand, over 9,068 persons were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total of recoveries to 20,77,112.

