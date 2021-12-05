Lockdown in Jharkhand amid Omicron scare? Here's the truth behind the viral message

New Delhi: A message claiming a lockdown will be imposed in Jharkhand from December 6 has gone viral on the Internet. The tweet in the name of the state's Chief Minister Hemant Soren states that the lockdown has been announced till January 1 in view of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

However, Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office on Saturday (December 4) said that the screenshot is a 'fake post' and clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government.

Taking to Twitter, Hemant Soren's office said, "This screenshot of Hon`ble CM Hemant Soren`s Twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. Jharkhand Police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants and take action."

The fake screenshot had also claimed that all schools, colleges, institutes and religious places will apparently be shut from December 6 to January 1 in view of the Omicron variant.

This screenshot of Hon’ble CM @HemantSorenJMM’s twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. @JharkhandPolice is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action. pic.twitter.com/jnrcImWDIB — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, India on Saturday recorded two more cases of the Omicron variant. A 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra were found infected with the new strain after they came from the "at-risk" countries of Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively taking to four the total number of such cases in the country.

The states have now tightened curbs to keep the Omicron variant at bay and the Centre has advised them to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers and also monitor emerging COVID-19 hotspots.

