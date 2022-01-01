Lockdown in Maharashtra soon? State minister answers amid increasing Omicron cases

New Delhi: Amid increasing COVID-19 cases and Omicron infections, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday (December 31, 2021) said that the stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is 'approaching' in the state.

His comment came on a day when Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in India, reported 8,067 fresh infections, a rise of 2,699 compared to Thursday.

"The stage of lockdown is approaching. But the chief minister will take a decision on when to impose it," Wadettiwar, the minister for disaster management, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

He added that decision on restrictions on travel and colleges will be taken together.

Maharashtra, notably, has witnessed a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases in the last ten days and has so far recorded 66,78,821 infections and 1,41,526 deaths. It currently has 24,509 active cases.

The state also recorded four new cases of Omicron and has recorded 454 infections of the new COVID-19 variant to date.

Maharashtra may report 2 lakh active COVID-19 cases by January 3rd week

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Additional Chief Health Secretary has predicted that the state may report a total of two lakh active infections by the third week of January.

"Based on the current trend of rising COVID cases in the state, it is expected that we will have about two lakh active cases by the third week of January 2022," Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

"Don`t be lulled by the narrative that third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It`s equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Maharashtra government had announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events, and funerals.

(With agency inputs)

