Lockdown returns in Maharastra: Schools and colleges closed in Pune city, night curfew in these districts

New Delhi: The COVID-19 cases are increasing in different districts of Maharashtra, while schools and colleges have been closed in Pune till 28 February. The state government has also decided to impose a night curfew from 11 am to 6 am in Nashik and has announced a lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati, and Achalpur.

The total lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Achalpur in Maharashtra, from force today (February 22) to March 1. There will be a complete lockdown in Yavatmal, Akola, and Akot from 6 am tomorrow to 6 am on March 1. Emergency services, however, will continue in these districts.

Pune district witnessed as many as 1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. According to Health Department, the death toll in Pune Zilha Parishad on Sunday mounted to 9,183 due to COVID-19, while the overall positive cases stand at 3,98,607 including 7,355 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, as per the state health department. The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases, while the death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 deaths.

According to the latest data till Sunday evening, a total of 19,94,947 people have recovered from the virus in the state, with 2,417 additional recoveries, while the number of active cases stands at 52,956.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Pune city announced to close all the educational institutions to curb the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. The city also imposed a night curfew, where, from 11 pm to 6 am, to disallow public movement except for those involved in essential services.

In the Amravati district, the authorities have warned that the lockdown could be extended if people do not follow COVID-19 norms. The district will also witness the closure of Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks, and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes, etc will also not be permitted.

With the addition of 547 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has also gone up to 2,60,725, an official said on Monday, adding these new cases were reported on Sunday.

The coronavirus also claimed the lives of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,238, while the mortality rate in the district stands at 2.40 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,50,200 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.96 per cent, he said, adding that there are 4,287 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present.

Live TV

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday stated that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Bhujbal is the seventh minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus this month. In a post on Twitter, Bhujbal said his health is fine.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shingne, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Satej Patil, and Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the disease. Last year, over 12 state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had contracted the viral infection.