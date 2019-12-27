Locust swarm attack in Gujarat: Centre sends team to help farmers in state

Gujarat: After massive locust invasion in the fields of Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the state government is seeking help from the Central government. Union Agriculture Minister, Purushottam Rupala said that the state government is finding it difficult to control locust attack and therefore Centre is extending help to the farmers.

Centre has sent nearly 11 teams to Gujarat to tackle the problem of locust attack. Not only this, the help from a few private companies is also being sought into this matter. As per the information, the locust attack will be bought under control within seven days.

The locust control team has issued orders to use drone cameras to spray pesticides over the farmland. The state government has started a survey to keep a check on the loss of farmers due to the latest trouble. The farmers are likely to receive compensation after the survey gets completed.

This is the first time that the locust attack is being witnessed during the month of December in India. The locusts reportedly came to Gujarat due to the change in wind direction from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The farmers of Gujarat have already incurred heavy losses due to the untimely rains, and now these crop-destroying insects have become a major cause of concern. Nearly 10 villages are suffering losses because of the locust attacks.