Locusts attack threatens summer crop in India, farmers across several states fear massive losses

At a time when the country is struggling with the spread of deadly coronavirus, the attack of locusts in many states has bought nightmares to the farmers.

Experts warn of extensive crop losses if authorities fail to curb fast-spreading swarms by June when monsoon rains spur rice, cane, corn, cotton, and soybean sowing.

Locusts came in India making way from Pakistan. But it originated from Africa from where it entered Yemen and then made their way through Iran and entered Pakistan in the month of April.

After creating devastation in Pakistan, these swarms of locusts entered India through the state of Rajasthan and Gujarat and the number is so large that the farmers and authorities are feeling helpless to death with the insect attack.

The situation has become more alarming as the locusts is spreading at a faster rate. After badly affecting the crops in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, the swarm of locust have now entered Uttar Pradesh.

In Rajasthan alone has the locust attack has damaged 5 lakh hectares of land nearly 17 district of Madhya Pradesh was affected due to it. During May 2019 to February 2020 the locust swarms entered India several times.

Speaking on the current situation, Dr Ram Pravesh, District Agricultural Officer, Agra, Uttar Pradesh said that the Department of Agriculture is working with farmers to deal with the situation. He urged the farmers to inform their Mandal Krishi Adhikari in case of any help.

The largest-ever locust attack was in the year 1993 when more than three lakh hectares of cultivated land were completely destroyed.

Earlier this year, farmers salvaged their wheat and oilseed crops from a previous locust scourge.