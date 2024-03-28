Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP, Congress Report Receiving Threatening Calls From Pakistan

The police have launched an investigation into these complaints, though it remains unclear whether these calls represent genuine threats or are merely pranks. 

Written By Amit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an unsettling incident has emerged as leaders from both the Congress and BJP parties reported receiving anonymous threatening calls, identified by a +92 country code, believed to originate from Pakistan. These incidents were promptly reported to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Chandigarh, with the leaders requesting enhanced security measures.

The state Congress President, HS Lucky, and the BJP's State Secretary, Sanjeev Rana, have both been targets of these alarming communications. HS Lucky detailed an encounter on Tuesday, where he received threatening calls via WhatsApp from a number with the aforementioned +92 prefix. The caller spoke in Punjabi, delivering threats directly aimed at Lucky. Despite disconnecting, Lucky received another call from the same number, which he chose not to answer. He also recalled receiving similar threats during the deputy mayor elections, hinting at a pattern of harassment tied to his political engagements. Lucky has since sought police protection.

On the other hand, Sanjeev Rana recounted his experience from March 19, when he too received a threatening call on his WhatsApp number, purportedly from Pakistan. Despite filing a detailed complaint with the police, no substantial leads or connections have been established by the authorities concerning the threatening communication, which occurred around 8:20 pm.

The police have launched an investigation into these complaints, though it remains unclear whether these calls represent genuine threats or are merely pranks. The nature of the calls, characterized by abusive language and repeated threats, has raised concerns among the political figures about the presence and boldness of such threatening elements. Despite the severity of the allegations, the response from law enforcement has been viewed as lacking, with calls for more decisive action to address and mitigate these security concerns.

