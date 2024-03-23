Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases Fourth List Of Candidates, Ajay Rai To Contest Against PM Modi

Congress leader Digvijay Singh to contesting from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, UP Congress President Ajay Rai is contesting from Varanasi against PM Modi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released the fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and finalised the names of candidates for eight Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats.
According to the list, Congress leader Digvijay Singh will contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, UP Congress President Ajay Rai is contesting from Varanasi against PM Modi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha.

 

 

