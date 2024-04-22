Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mehbooba Mufti Continues To Advocate For Restoration Of Article 370 In Poll Campaigns

Bijbehara: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti continued her aggressive election campaign with several roadshows in south Kashmir's Bijbehara on Monday. She termed the ongoing electoral process as a vital instrument to alleviate the suffocating grip of high-handedness engulfing Jammu and Kashmir at present.

Addressing a large gathering in Bijbehara, Mehbooba emphasized that the supreme issue for her party has been the resolution of the Kashmir issue, citing immense sacrifices made by the people, including orphaned children and widowed women. She pledged to reclaim Article 370 and all that was taken away in August 2019, stressing the need for a collective democratic fight for lasting peace and tranquility.

Mehbooba highlighted the pervasive climate of fear in present-day Jammu and Kashmir, lamenting the erosion of civil liberties even within the confines of one's home. She condemned unwarranted stops and searches along the Anantnag-Srinagar highway, citing instances of youth being frisked, their mobile phones confiscated, and fabricated charges imposed on them.

The PDP President underscored the urgent need to uplift disenfranchised masses, shielding them from dispossession and restoring their rightful place. She expressed serious concern over encroachment upon ancestral lands, resource exploitation, and the alarming rise in youth unemployment and substance abuse.

Mehbooba further condemned unprecedented hikes in power tariffs despite Jammu and Kashmir producing the largest amount of electricity in the country, which is provided to other states at subsidized costs.

She emphasized that this election symbolizes a fervent call to preserve identity and restore dignity to a populace besieged by adversity. Mehbooba stressed the need for a voice to stand up to the powers in Delhi, addressing issues confronting Kashmir and atrocities committed in 2019, such as the unconstitutional revocation of Article 370.

The PDP President implored the electorate to recognize the power inherent in their vote, asserting that her voice, fortified by the collective endorsement of the people, would stand as a bulwark against oppression. She emphasized that democratic resistance is not an abstract concept but a tangible force for change, a catalyst for reclaiming agency in the face of systemic injustice.