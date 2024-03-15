Lok Sabha Election 2024: Poll Fever Grips Firms; Companies Launch Advt To Raise Voter Awareness

Lok Sabha election is the biggest festival of India which is celebrated by the largest democracy very enthusiastically. Thus, tapping into the trend, consumer firms are actively looking to make their advertisement campaign relevant and eye-grabbing. You must have watched the old Tata Tea and Wagh Bakri Tea TVCs where they gave a political touch to their advertisement. Now, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections where the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc are fighting each other for power at the Centre, another consumer firm has come out with a similar campaign named 'Chuno Sahi'.

The Chuno Sahi campaign by Bail Kolhu, an edible oil brand, aims to present a unique narrative that bridges consumer choices with civic responsibility. This campaign, rich in humour and thought-provoking content, challenges individuals to scrutinize their civic duties amidst the noise of political promises. It capitalizes on the current societal shift towards more conscious and informed decision-making, urging consumers to align their purchases with their values and societal well-being.

The campaign's centrepiece is a film that portrays a politician's grand promises, from advanced healthcare to robotic cleaners, juxtaposed against the basic necessity of lavatory access. It humorously highlights the gap between politicians' lofty pledges and the essential needs of the community. The core message is a caution against being swayed by smooth-talking politicians, comparing the discernment needed in voting to choosing quality cooking oil.

'Chuno Sahi' transcends mere advertising to spark a movement for mindful voting. It encourages the public to see beyond superficial promises to the real issues affecting daily life. While encouraging consumers to select pure cooking oil, the campaign equates it with the importance of voting. The campaign advocates for responsible citizenship and the power of informed choices in shaping the nation's future.