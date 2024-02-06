Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Return To Amethi? What Will Happen To Waynad

As India gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, speculation mounts over Rahul Gandhi's potential return to Amethi, a traditional stronghold for the Congress party. The possibility arises amid the Congress party's considerations for their electoral strategy to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024.

Amethi or Wayanad?

Rahul Gandhi, once defeated in Amethi by BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019, faces a strategic decision. The weakening of Congress's position in Amethi during the Modi wave has prompted discussions within the party about the feasibility of Gandhi's candidacy there. On the other hand, the Communist Party of India (CPI), an ally within the opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance, expresses interest in contesting from the Wayanad seat, potentially influencing Gandhi's decision.

Wayanad's Political Scenario

In contrast to the north, Congress appears to hold more sway in the south, particularly in Wayanad, Kerala. Despite CPI's interest in the Wayanad seat, no formal discussions have taken place with Congress about vacating it. This has led to ongoing negotiations on seat-sharing arrangements within the state's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), where CPI is a significant player.

Rahul's 2019 Victory

In the 2019 elections, Gandhi secured a significant victory in Wayanad, defeating the CPI candidate by over 400,000 votes. This success, coupled with Congress's historical wins in 2009 and 2014, underscores the party's dominance in the region. Speculation suggests that if Gandhi chooses to contest from another seat, CPI might nominate D. Raja's wife, Annie, for Wayanad.

The Path Forward

A committee, including CPI General Secretary D. Raja, is currently in discussions with Congress leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, to explore the possibilities for the 2024 elections. The outcome of these talks could significantly impact Rahul Gandhi's electoral strategy, balancing his participation in the 'Nyay Yatra' and ensuring a safe seat for the upcoming battle at the polls.