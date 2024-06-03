Lok Sabha Election 2024: States That May Create Trouble For NDA As Per Zee AI Exit Poll

The Lok Sabha election results 2024 are just around the corner. Zee News conducted an AI Exit Poll to predict the likely outcome of the general elections. According to the AI exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 305-315 seats, the INDIA alliance 180-195 seats, and others up to 52 seats. The National Democratic Alliance will form the government for the third time. The exit poll results indicate that the India Alliance can turn the game in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi potentially leading to heightened tensions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here are the states that may create trouble for BJP as per Zee-AI exit poll:

NDA To See Possible Dip In Uttar Pradesh

According to the Zee News AI exit poll, the India Alliance is expected to win 22 to 26 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. That is, if exit poll predictions are reflected in the results, the India Alliance appears to be doing well in Uttar Pradesh. According to exit polls, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 52 to 58 seats. Other parties are likely to receive 0–1 seats. That is, overall, the NDA appears to be losing ground in UP compared to the previous election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 64 seats, the SP won 5, and the Congress won only one. The BSP won ten seats.

INDIA Alliance Likely To Benefit In Delhi

The national capital has 7 Lok Sabha seats, and according to Zee News' AI Exit Poll, the India Alliance is expected to win 3 to 5 of them. The BJP is likely to win 2–4 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won all seven seats in Delhi. That is, according to exit polls, the India Alliance appears to be doing well in Delhi this time around.

Close Contest In Bihar

The NDA won 39 of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, this time around, the NDA may lose in Bihar. According to Zee News' AI exit poll, the NDA and India alliance are tied 50-50 in Bihar. The NDA and the India alliance are expected to win 15 to 25 of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats. At the same time, other parties may not even open an account.

Will Maharashtra Witness The Biggest Turnaround?

According to the ZEE News AI exit poll, the India Alliance appears to be the largest gainer in Maharashtra. According to exit polls, the NDA could win 26-34 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, while the INDIA alliance appears to win 15-21 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, the NDA alliance in Maharashtra won 41 of the 48 seats, while the Congress-led UPA received only 5 seats. The AIMIM won one seat, while an independent candidate won one.

BJP's Seats Likely To Decrease In Haryana, Rajasthan

In Haryana, the NDA is expected to win 3-5 seats, while INDIA could win 5-7 of the ten Lok Sabha seats. The BJP defeated the Congress in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections. The BJP defeated the Congress in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections. According to our AI exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 15-19 seats this time, with INDIA taking 6-10 seats.

NDA Expected To Win 305-315 Seats In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

ZED News' AI exit poll predicts that the NDA will form the government for the third time. The BJP-led NDA is expected to win 305-315 seats, according to the AI exit poll. At the same time, the INDIA alliance could win 180-195 seats. Others are expected to receive a maximum of 52 seats. India Consolidated conducted an exit poll for Zed News.