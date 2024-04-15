Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What BJP And Congress Manifestos Promise For Women And Farmers

BJP and the Congress have delineated their primary commitments and priorities for Women and Farmer - two sections that constitute more than half of India's population. Now let's analyse and compare the pledges outlined by each party in their respective manifestos.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 04:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What BJP And Congress Manifestos Promise For Women And Farmers

New Delhi: As voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is getting nearer, both the leading political parties - Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - have introduced their manifestos outlining their visions and commitments for the next five years. While Congress has termed its manifesto 'Nyay Patra', the BJP titles it 'Sankalp Patra' riding in the 'Modi Ki Guaranteee' slogan.

Both the BJP and the Congress have delineated their primary commitments and priorities for Women and Farmer - two sections that constitute more than half of India's population. Now let's analyse and compare the pledges outlined by each party in their respective manifestos.

Promises For Farmers

We always heard the term 'India is an agrarian nation' and still most of the population emerged from the agriculture sector and plays a crucial role in vote banking. Similar to previous manifestos, both political parties have made commitments to farmers, a crucial vote bank.

Congress- The party pledges to give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced annually by the government. They also promise to appoint a Permanent Commission on Agricultural Finance to regularly assess agriculture credit and recommend measures for loan relief when needed.

On the other hand, the BJP promised to continue to increase MSP from time to time and pledged to strengthen the PM Fasal Bima Yojana by integrating advanced technologies, ensuring swift and precise assessment, expedited payouts, and prompt resolution of grievances 

Promises For Women

Women play a key role in shaping the vote bank of any political party. 

The Grand Old Party, Congress promised to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme which provides one lakh per year to every poor Indian family, The manifesto also said that the party has decided to reserve one-half (50 per cent) of central government jobs for women starting in 2025 if they come in power. Congress also promised to double the number of working women hostels in the country.

While, BJP 'Sankalp Patra' aims to expand the current healthcare services with a focus on preventing and reducing anaemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and osteoporosis, thereby ensuring women lead healthier lives. Manifesto also mentioned launching a targeted campaign to eradicate cervical cancer. The party also promised to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, guaranteeing representation for women in both the Parliament and State Legislatures.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh