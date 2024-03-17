Lok Sabha Election :EC Launches 'Know Your Candidate' App for Voters to Know More About Their Criminal Background

The Know Your Candidate (KYC) app will help Voters to find out if their candidates have engaged in criminal activities in the past or not.

Political parties also have to tell why they chose a candidate with a criminal background to contest .Tell us what is the basis of the selection of a candidate with a criminal background .

Here’s a Guide to Find details of Candidates on’ KYC APP ‘

Step 1: Download KYC (Know Your Candidate) app from Play store or App Store

Step 2: You can either search the candidate by name or by state/constituency

Step 3: To search by state and constituency, tap “criteria" on the app, select Parliamentary Constituency (general) for Lok Sabha elections, Assembly Constituency (general) for assembly elections to Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. Options are also available for bye-elections, with code ‘Bye’ before Parliamentary Constituency and Assembly Constituency.

Step 4: Selects State and constituency, and submit. You'll find the list of candidates for that particular constituency.

The application has been made available for download on both the Android and iOS platforms. The Election Commission posted on its website while also sharing the QR code to download the app.

Voters can also find details about candidates on the Voter Helpline app.

“Whether the candidate has a criminal background, whether there are criminal cases against him, or what are their assets and liabilities - voters have the right to have all this information through the KYC app," he said.

Candidates with a criminal record are required to publish or make public this information in newspapers on television thrice. The parties giving tickets to such tainted candidates have to explain why they chose them. They have to clearly state the basis of selection of a candidate with a criminal background .