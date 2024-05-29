Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 Date And Time: When And Where To Watch Exit Poll Predictions Live Streaming

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Lok Sabha Elections are about to conclude after the second-longest electoral process in Indian history lasting for 44 days in seven phases. The first phase of polls was held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the seventh phase on May 26 and the final will be held on June 1.

The Election Commission of India has barred the poll survey agencies and media companies from releasing any exit polls till the conclusion of the voting process. For the uninitiated, the survey agencies take feedback from the voters after each phase of voting and then prepare the exit poll data predicting the possible result scenario.

People often wait for the exit poll results to get a sense of the direction in which the polls are headed. In the past, exit polls have yielded mixed results as they proved accurate on multiple occasions but also proved bogus on some counts.

2024 Lok Sabha Result Exit Polls: Date

As per the ECI guidelines, the media agencies and news TV channels will be able to broadcast exit poll data and its outcome on June 1 evening only after the voting concludes for the 57 seats going to the polls in the final phase.

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Time

Since the Election Commission has kept voting time between 7am and 6pm including the extended poll hour, the exit poll results will be announced only after 6.30 pm.

2024 Exit Poll Predictions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The exit polls result for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be live-streamed on Zee News TV and across its properties. You can read exit poll results details on Zee News English website as well.