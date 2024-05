Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: 49 Seats Up For Vote Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh Among Key Contenders

New Delhi: The stage for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Election is all set to be held on May 20, which will cover 49 seats across 6 states and two Union Territories. The states and Union Territories participating in Phase 5 polls are Maharashtra (23), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3) and Odisha (5), while one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Voting at all booths will begin at 7 AM

In Phase 5, significant electoral battles are going to be expected in various constituencies tomorrow. The prominent leaders contesting in phase 5 are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya

Key Candidates And Constituencies In Phase 5 Polls

Bihar Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

The five seats are going to polls in Bihar are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur

Sitamarhi : Devesh Chandra Thakur (JD(U)-NDA) vs Arjun Rai (RJD-INDIA)

Madhubani: Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP-NDA) vs Md Ali Ashraf Fatmi (RJD-INDIA)

Muzaffarpur: Raj Bhushan Chaudhry (BJP-NDA) vs Ajay Nishad (INC-INDIA)

Saran: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP-NDA) vs Rohini Acharya (RJD-INDIA)

Hajipur: Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJP(RV)-NDA) vs Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD-INDIA)

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

The five seats are going to polls in Jharkhand are Chatra, Kodarma and Hazaribagh

Chatra: Kalicharan Singh (BJP) vs Krishna Nand Tripathi (INC)

Kodarma: Vidhyut Baran Mahato (BJP) vs Vinod Kumar Singh (CPI)

Hazaribagh: Manish Jaiswal (BJP) vs Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (INC)

Odisha Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit (BJP) vs Sanjay Bhoi (INC)

Sundargarh: Jual Oram (BJP) vs Janardan Dehury (INC)

Bolangir: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) vs Manoj Mishra (INC)

Kandhama: Sukanata Kumar Panigrahi (BJP) vs Amir Chand Nayak (INC)

Aska: Anita Subhadarshini (BJP) vs Debakanta Sarma (INC)

West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

Bangaon: Shantanu Thakur (BJP) vs Biswajit Das (TMC)

Barrackpur: Partha Bhowmick (TMC) vs Arjun Singh (BJP)

Howrah: Prasun Banerjee (TMC) vs Dr. Rathin Chakraborty (BJP)

Uluberia: Arun Uday Paul Chowdhury (BJP) vs Azahar Mollick (INC) vs Sajda Ahmed (TMC)

Sreerampur: Kabir Shankar Bose (BJP) vs Kalyan Banerjee (TMC)

Hooghly: Locket Chhatterjee (BJP) vs Rachana Banerjee (TMC)

Arambag: Arup Kanti Digar (BJP) vs Mitali Bagh (TMC)

Maharastra Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

Dhule: Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP) vs Dr Shobha Dinesh Bachhav (INC)

Dindori: Bharati Pravin Pawar (BJP) vs Bhaskar Bhagare (NCP(SP))

Nashik: Rajabhau Waje (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Godse Hemant Tukaram (Shiv Sena)

Palghar: Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara (BJP) vs Bharti Kamadi (Shiv Sena (UBT))

Bhiwandi: Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP) vs Suresh Mhatre NCP(SP)

Kalyan: Vaishali Darekar (Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Thane: Rajan Vichare (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena)

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP) vs Bhushan Patil (INC)

Mumbai North-West: Amol Kirtikar (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (Shiv Sena)

Mumbai North-East: Mihir Kotecha (BJP) vs Sanjaydina Patil (ShivSena (UTB))

Mumbai North - Central: Adv. Ujwal Nikam (BJP) vs Gaikwad Varsha Eknath (INC)

Mumbai South - Central: Anil Desai (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Rahul Shewale Shiv Sena

Mumbai South: Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Yamini Yashwant Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)

Amethi: Smriti Irani (BJP) vs Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress)

Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)

Jhansi: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP) vs Narayan Das Ahirwar (SP)

Hamirpur: Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) vs Ajendra Singh Rajput (Samajwadi Party)

Banda: RK Singh Patel (BJP) vs Shiv Shankar Singh Patel (SP)

Kaushambi: Vinod Kumar Sonkar (BJP) vs Pushpendra Saroj (SP)

Mohanlalganj: Kaushal Kishore (BJP) vs R K Chaudhary (SP)

Barabanki: Rajrani Rawat (BJP) vs Tanuj Punia (Congress)

Faizabad: Awadhesh Prasad (SP) vs Lallu Singh (BJP) vs Sacchidanand Pandey (BSP)

Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) vs Narendra Pandey (BSP)

Gonda: Kirti Vardhan Singh (BJP) vs Shreya Verma (SP)