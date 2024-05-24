Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Manohar Lal Khattar, Kanhaiya Kumar And Mehbooba Mufti Among Other Key Candidates In Fray

New Delhi: The sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections is scheduled to take place on May 25, Saturday with a total of 889 candidates all set to contest in the polls. In this Phase, 58 constituencies are all set to go for polls across the nation including 6 states and two union territories.

Phase 6 is going to witness some of the High-profit seats and key candidates. Here are a few of them.

Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua)

BJP prominent leader and Azamgarh's candidate popularly known as Nirahua is a Bhojpuri singer, actor and well-known politician. Yadav is contesting a poll against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dharmendra Yadav.

Maneka Gandhi

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi is all set to contest from Sultanpur on a BJP ticket against BSP leader Udraj Verma and SP leader Bhim Nishad. In the 2019 general election, she secured a victory in the same seat and once again looked for a way to win from the Sultanpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late ex-India's foreign minister Sushma Swaraj is all set to contest a polls on BJP's New Delhi ticket. Bansuri is making her electoral debut and is challenged by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti.

Manoj Tiwari vs Kanhaiya Kumar In North East Delhi

Manoj Tiwari

BJP candidate North Delhi Lok Sabha seat MP Manoj Tiwari is going to contest from North East Delhi seat against Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar is a prominent leader of the Congress party and now he is going to challenge BHP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi in the ongoing general election. Kanhaiya joined Congress in 2021 and is now all set to secure a victory in Lok Sabha's lection 2024.

Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba is contesting a Lok Sabha Election 2024 from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference (NC) leader Mian Altaf is also contesting from the same seat gain Mehbooba aiming to secure a victory.

Ex-Haryana CM Is Frey From Karnal

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana's former Chief minister and BJP senior leader Manohar Lal Khattar is going to contest from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat of Haryana and challenged by Congress leader Divyanshu Budhiraja.