Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: When Are Dry Days In Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad? Check Dates, Time

Dry Days in Delhi NCR: Ahead of the Phase 6 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the excise department has announced that all liquor stores and licensed premises in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon will be closed from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25.

Why Dry Days Are Imposed?

This step is taken to maintain law and order during this critical polling period. Additionally, there will be a complete ban on liquor sales on June 4, the day the Lok Sabha Election results will be declared. The shutdown of liquor outlets will begin 48 hours before the end of the poll, starting at 6 PM on May 23 and lasting until 6 PM on May 25. This precaution is aimed at preventing any potential disturbances or misuse of alcohol during the election process.

Counting Day

On June 4, no liquor will be sold to ensure a peaceful environment on the vote-counting day. This measure highlights the importance of maintaining public order and ensuring a smooth electoral process. By enforcing these regulations, authorities aim to uphold the integrity and security of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, promoting a fair and transparent democratic exercise.

Dry Days List for Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad:

- May 23, Thursday: Buddha Purnima, Pre-polling day

- May 24, Friday: Pre-polling day

- May 25, Saturday: Polling day (Until the end of voting hours)

- June 4, Tuesday: Counting day

- June 17, Monday: Bakrid

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6:

A total of 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories will vote on Saturday, May 25. The voting will start at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. Vote counting will occur on June 4, followed by the announcement of the results. In the sixth phase of voting, elections will be held in:

- Eight seats in Bihar

- Ten seats in Haryana

- One seat in Jammu and Kashmir

- Four seats in Jharkhand

- Seven seats in Delhi

- Six seats in Odisha

- Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh

- Eight seats in West Bengal