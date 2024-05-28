Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Date: Check Out Date, Time Of Counting Of Votes, Chunav Results Announcement For 543 Seats

Lok Sabha elections 2024 have entered the last phase with the voting remaining for only 57 of the 543 seats. The elections are being held in seven phases with sex phases already held starting April 19. The second phase of voting was held on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 26 and the seventh to be held on June 1. The result for 542 seats will be announced early next month as the result for Surat has already been announced. BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won the seat unopposed.

Phase Wise Seats

In the first phase, voting was held for 102 seats in Phase 1, 88 seats in Phase 2, 93 seats in Phase 3, 96 seats in Phase 4, 49 seats in Phase 5, 58 seats in Phase 6 and 57 in Phase 7 (to be held on June 1).

The BJP and the Congress have already made several predictions for each other. While BJP leader Amit Shah claimed that Congress will win only 40 seats, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP-led NDA may not win more than 150 seats. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi predicted less than 200 seats for the BJP.

However, all this prediction will be put to the test when Lok Sabha election results are announced next month.

Check Out Date, Time Of Counting Of Votes

The counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on June 4. The counting will start at 8am and the majority trend is likely to be out by 2 pm. The final results with concluding trends will be available by 7 pm on June 4.

The seat-wise results will be announced throughout the day by the Election Commission of India as soon as counting is completed for each seat.