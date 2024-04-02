Yaduveer Krishnaraja Datta Net Worth: When someone is associated with a royal title, the common perception is that they possess immense wealth, luxurious cars, and grand estates.However, this perspective is about to be challenged. Yes, the head of the former Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnaraja Datta Wadiyar, does not own any land, house, or vehicle.He is a BJP candidate from the Mysore Lok Sabha seat, and he has declared this in the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission. In the affidavit, 'Yuvraj' Yaduveer has declared assets worth 9 crore rupees.

The declared assets of 9 crore rupees by 'Yuvraj' include shareholdings and other valuable items. According to the affidavit, there are no properties or vehicles registered under his name. His wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar owns properties worth 1 crore rupees, and his son Aadyaveer owns properties worth 3.6 crore rupees. Yaduveer possesses gold and silver worth 3.4 crore rupees, while Trishika owns jewelry worth 1 crore rupees.

Yaduveer and Trishika hold directorial roles in several companies, including Little Banyans Private Limited and the Bherunda Foundation. The 32-year-old 'Yuvraj' Yaduveer is directly contesting the Mysore seat against Congress candidate M. Lakshman. He is also the spokesperson for the party in Karnataka. In contrast, from Mandya, Congress candidate Venkataraman Gauda alias Star Chandru has declared assets worth 622 crore rupees in the election affidavit. His assets primarily include land.

According to a report published in The Times of India (TOI), BJP's incumbent MP P.C. Mohan is contesting again from the same seat. He has declared liabilities of 15.8 crore rupees and assets worth 66.4 crore rupees. It's worth mentioning that the first phase of voting in the country will begin on April 19. The seventh phase of voting will take place on June 1. Subsequently, the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.