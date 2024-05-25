Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anantnag-Rajouri Makes History With 53.60% Voting In Phase 6

New Delhi: After record voter turnouts in Srinagar and Baramulla in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has also shattered voter turnout records, with approximately 53.60% recorded in the districts of Anantnag, Poonch, Kulgam, and partially in districts of Rajouri and Shopian. This marks the highest turnout since 1989, spanning the last 35 years.

With this surge, in the ongoing General Elections 2024, the three Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in the valley, namely Srinagar (38.49%), Baramulla (59.1%), and Anantnag-Rajouri (53.60%), have recorded historic voter turnouts. Overall, the voter turnout in the three PCs in the valley is approximately 50% (Anantnag-Rajouri at 5 pm) in the current General Elections, compared to 19.16% in 2019.

Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is contesting against NC's Mian Altaf and Apni party's Zafar Manhas from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Today during the voting, Mehbooba staged a massive protest in Bijbahara, alleging that some PDP workers were detained overnight. She reached Bijbahara to cast her vote, but she sat on the old national highway for hours. PDP leader insisted she would not vote until her workers were released. Later, she announced that PDP workers had been released.

Mufti stated, “Only PDP workers are harassed. Every effort is being made to ensure that Mehbooba Mufti does not reach Parliament."

In conversation with Zee News, some voters emphasized development, while others cited electricity, water, roads, employment, and Article 370 as crucial factors.

Mohammad Akbar, a voter at the Shangus polling station said, “I cast my vote for my sons' better future. I have witnessed many hardships in my life, and I don’t want my sons to endure the same. I believe that voting wisely will ensure proper representation and, ultimately, a better future for us."

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat of Kashmir has emerged as a significant constituency after delimitation, with 18.36 lakh voters casting their votes at 2338 different polling stations. To ensure the smooth conduct of the voting process, more than staff was deployed.

The 6th phase of polling covered five districts in the Kashmir Valley, including Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch, and Rajouri. Vast security measures were implemented, particularly in areas near the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts, to safeguard the electoral process and ensure incident-free polling in the area.