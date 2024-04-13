Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, along with other party leaders, released their manifesto titled 'Parivartan Patra' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. At the launch, Yadav said, "Today, we have released our 'Parivartan Patra'. We are bringing 24 promises in 2024, which is our commitment that we will fulfil. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar."

Yadav further stated, "From 15th August, people will start getting freedom from unemployment. If our government comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start from 15th August. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we will provide Rs 1 lakh to our sisters belonging to the poor household, every year. We will provide gas cylinders at Rs 500..."

He added, "If our INDIA alliance is voted to power, we will give government jobs to one crore youth across the country...Today unemployment is our biggest enemy and BJP people did not talk about this, they had promised to give 2 crore jobs but we do what we say and will give 1 crore jobs."

On the release of 'Parivartan Patra', Yadav announced, "We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and we will provide special status to Bihar." For better connectivity in Bihar, Yadav revealed plans to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul.

Follow Live Updates On Major Political Events In Run Up To Lok Sabha Elections Here:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold a massive roadshow in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, followed by public meetings in Alwar, Rajasthan and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh. The roadshow in Kanyakumari will commence at 11 a.m., with subsequent meetings scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning for party candidate Kawasi Lakhma from the Bastar constituency. He will address a public meeting at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Maidan at 12 p.m. Later, he will campaign in the Bhandara-Gondia constituency of Sakoli district, Maharashtra at 3:30 p.m.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting to finalise the names of candidates for the remaining seats across several states, including Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttarakhand and address public meetings in Ramnagar of Garhwal district at 12 noon and Roorkee in Haridwar at 3 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting while campaigning for the BJP candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency at Alampur Gawadi Maidan, Badhapur, at 12.25 p.m. He will also campaign for the BJP candidate Jitin Prasada from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency at Behedi in Bareilly at the Ramlila Maidan at 3.30 p.m.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. He will leave from Lucknow at 10:15 a.m., hold a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar at 1:30 p.m., and another meeting at Nahtaur in Bijnor at 2:30 p.m.

