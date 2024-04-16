Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Announces Names Of 11 More Candidates, Fields Athar Jamal Lari Against PM Modi In Varanasi

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and named candidates for 11 parliamentary constituencies including the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to contest polls.

The BSP has fielded Athar Jamal Lari against PM Modi to contest polls from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Apart from Lari, the party has fielded Chotelal Gangwar from Barely, Umesh Kumar Singh from Ghazipur and changed its candidate for the Maipuri seat and gave the ticket to Shiv Prasad Yadav.

The BSP has opted not to form any alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. Instead, it is set to contest independently in the state. This decision poses a challenge to the INDI alliance, potentially dividing votes across several seats.

Notably, the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Votes polled in the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 will be counted on June 4.