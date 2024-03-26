Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Declares 7th Candidate List, Fields Devi Singh, Biresh Thakur Among Others

Congress released its seventh list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, party nominated four names from Chattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. The list includes the names of five Congress leaders, four from Chatishgarh constituency and one from Tamil Nadu. Congress nominated Shashi Singh from the Surguja Lok Sabha seat, Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Devendra Singh Yadav From Bilaspur, and Biresh Thakur from the Kanner constituency of Chhattisgarh while R Sudha will contest from Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu, only remaining seat from the southern state.


Earlier on Monday, the leading opposition party released its sixth candidate list consist the names of four nominees from Rajasthan and one from Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, the party nominated three candidates in their fifth list of candidates. According to the release, Congress fielded Pratap Singh Khachariya from Jaipur and Murari Lal Meena from Dausa constituency from Rajasthan, while Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar has been fielded from Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

The party released their fourth candidate list on Saturday, the list included the name of names of 46 candidates including eight for Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats. In the list, the Congress fielded Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Apart from Rai, the grand old party has fielded Digvijay Singh from Rajgarh, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha.

