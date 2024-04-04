Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress

Gourav Vallabh joined BJP just days ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Just hours after quitting Congress, grand old party's spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. Vallabh joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Leaving the party, Vallabh said  he can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans, nor abuse "wealth creators" day in and day out.

Earlier today, Gourav Vallabh shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X. He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving.

Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."

