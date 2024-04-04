Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress

New Delhi: Just hours after quitting Congress, grand old party's spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. Vallabh joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Leaving the party, Vallabh said he can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans, nor abuse "wealth creators" day in and day out.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh joins BJP, in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde. pic.twitter.com/NAc0kX22vW — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Earlier today, Gourav Vallabh shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X. He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving.

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."