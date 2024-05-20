'My Son Will Win With Bigger Margin Owing To Wrestlers' Allegations': Brij Bhushan After Casting Vote In Kaiserganj

Outgoing MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh announced on Monday that his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, would receive more votes as a result of sexual harassment allegations made against him by female wrestlers. "We will get more votes owing to those allegations," Bhushan Sharan Singh told reporters in Kaisarganj during polling, adding, "There is only one issue in Kaisarganj, and that is Brij Bhushan Singh."

He added, "He will win. Karan Bhushan Singh will perform better than me. He is well-known for his mannerisms, speaking style, discipline, and exercise regimen. He is also a sportsperson. All of us live in the village, and our children have been raised well."

Singh stated that the government will return to power for the third time with a large majority, despite several "distractions". "The Modi government will win an overwhelming majority. There have been numerous distractions, but they will have no effect on the election results," he stated.

Singh, who also voted at a Kaiserganj polling station on Monday, stated, "This time, the people of Kaisarganj will elect him with twice as many votes as the last time. After winning, he will be judged based on his actions. Singh commented on his own future plans, saying, "Life is not like rail tracks. Life is like the flow of a river that changes course. I'll do whatever is in my fate."