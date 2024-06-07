BREAKING: Priyanka Gandhi Might Contest Elections From Wayanad - Sources

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might fight elections from Wayanad, as per the sources. Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins.

Rahul Gandhi won the seat of Rae Bareli by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes. Gandhi had contested this seat aiming to save the lone bastion of the party in the state after he lost Amethi in 2019.

Priyanka Gandhi in large part was at the centre of the Congress' action, giving a number of enduring images from this election campaign. Who can forget her emotional outburst in Bengaluru when she lashed out at Prime Minister Modi over his "gold and mangalsutra" remarks, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her “mangalsutra” for the country.

The speculation was intense as was the spotlight on everything she said. But the Congress general secretary did not take the electoral plunge this time, opting instead to be the party's go-to star campaigner and anchor for the elections in Rae Bareli, from where her brother contested, and Amethi, where the family’s aide Kishori Lal Sharma took on Union minister Smriti Irani.

The Congress leader also won the seat of Wayanad, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in coalition primarily -- JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.