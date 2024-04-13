New Delhi: As voting for the Lok Sabha Polls draws nearer, the Congress party has released a combined list of candidate for general elections and bye-elections Legislative Assembly of Gujarat on Saturday. The list consists a name of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and 5 candidates for the Legislative Assembly elections of Gujarat.

The party nominated one of the most prominent names Vikramaditya Singh against BJP's Kangana Ranaut from Mandi Constituency of Himachal Pradesh. The list also consists of the name of Vinod Sultanpuri from Himachal's Shimla Lok Sabha seat.

Vikramaditya Singh to contest from Mandi (against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut), Manish Tewari from Chandigarh.

The party revealed the names of 4 candidates from Gujarat including Ramji Thakor from Mahesana, Himmatsinh Patel from Ahmedabad East, Pareshbhai Dhanani from Rajkot and Naishadh Desai from Navasari constituency. The list consists of the names of 9 candidates including Mohan Hembram from Keonjhar, Srikant Kumar Jena from Balasore, Anant Prasad Sethi from Bhadrak, Anchal Das from Jajpur, Smt. Sushmita Behera from Dhenkanal, Sidharth Swarup Das from Kendrapara, Rabindra Kumar Sethy from Jagatsinghpur, Smt Sucharita Mohanty from Puri and Yasir Nawaz from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat of Odisha. The list consists of the name of Manish Tewari from Chandigarh constituency.

Following the bye-elections of the Gujarat legislative assembly, the party revealed the names of five candidates including Dineshbhai Tulsidas Patel, Kaunbhai Pujabhai Gohil and others.

Lok Sabha's elections 2024 for 253 seats is scheduled to start on April 19 and the result will be declared on June 4.