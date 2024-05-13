Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Today: Full Schedule, Weather And Key Candidates To Look Out For

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting for fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections begins on Monday morning from 7AM on 96 constituencies across 9 states and one Union Territory. This fourth phase is set to decide the fate of several key leaders. Apart from the Election Commission’s preparedness on polling booths, the Indian Mereological department has predicted normal weather conditions for the regions going to poll.

As per recent forecast, there are no significant concerns regarding hot weather conditions during the voting process in phase 4 of the elections.

Leaders such as Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila will seek victory from their respective seats.

Over 19 lakh poll officials are stationed at 1.92 lakh polling booths to assist more than 17.7 crores voters including 8.73 crore females, who will exercise their franchise.

The states witnessing the Lok Sabha poll battle includes Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold elections for its single Lok Sabha seat.