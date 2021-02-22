हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohan Delkar

Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar allegedly dies by suicide in Mumbai hotel, body sent for postmortem

Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar allegedly dies by suicide in Mumbai hotel, body sent for postmortem

Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar on Monday allegedly died by suicide in a Mumbai hotel. As per police officials, the body of the Dadra Nagra Haveli MP was found in Hotel Sea Green Marine Drive in south Mumbai. A suicide note, written in Gujarati, has also been recovered.

The body of Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at a Marine Drive hotel in south Mumbai, a police official said. His body has been sent for postmortem. 

The Mumbai Police PRO said, "Dead body of Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar, Hon'ble MP, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has been found in a hotel under the limits of Marine Drive police station. 

The police is at the spot. A suicide note has been found. An investigation is being done. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted."

The police official declined to comment on reports that a suicide note in Gujarati was also found with the body of the Independent MP, as per news agency PTI.

Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

