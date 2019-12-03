हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha passes Bill for preventing use of hazardous materials on ships

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya said that India is a leader in the global ship recycling industry with a share of over 30 percent and the passage of the Bill will open more opportunities.

File Image

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Bill that restricts the use of hazardous materials on ships and regulates their recycling. The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was passed with a voice vote after a reply by Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya who said extensive discussions were held so that the provisions of the bill were 'labour centric' and "environment centric".

He said that norms had been clearly laid out for dealing with hazardous waste on ships that come for recycling. Mandaviya said India is a leader in the global ship recycling industry with a share of over 30 percent and the passage of the Bill will open more opportunities.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, BJP member Jagdambika Pal said there was a need for the legislation as ship recycling activity was governed by Ship Breaking Code (Revised), 2013. The code provides standards for environmental protection and workers` safety but does not provide penalties for contravention or dealing with the restrictions and prohibitions on the use of hazardous materials on ships.

The Bill applies to any new or existing ship, which is registered in India, entering a port or terminal in India or the territorial waters of India. 

