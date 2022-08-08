NewsIndia
CLEAN ENERGY

Lok Sabha passes bill to promote non-fossil fuel amid global climate crisis

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Aug 8 as a step towards the decarbonisation of India.

Aug 08, 2022
  • There is a rising concern to reduce carbon emissions as a measure against climate change across the globe
  • India took a step towards its clean energy project by passing a Bill encouraging the use of non-fossil energy sources
  • Power Minister R K Singh called this "the bill for the future"

New Delhi: There is a rising concern to reduce carbon emissions as a measure against climate change across the globe. One of the ways to tackle it is by replacing non-renewable energy sources with renewable energy sources. India, on Monday, took a step towards its clean energy project by passing a Bill encouraging the use of non-fossil energy sources such as biomass, ethanol and green hydrogen. Power Minister R K Singh called the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 - "the bill for the future". The bill was passed by the House despite amendments moved by a few Opposition members as per a PTI report.

What does the Bill mean for clean energy in India?

The Bill includes mandates for industrial companies, units and vessels to be penalised in case they don't comply with fuel consumption norms which are yet to be listed in detail.

"With the passage of time, and in the context of the energy transition with special focus on the promotion of new and renewable energy and National Green Hydrogen Mission, a need has arisen to further amend the said Act to facilitate the achievement of 'Panchamrit' as five nectar elements presented by India in Conference of Parties -26 in Glasgow last year," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said.

Promoting renewable energy in the country is also one of the reasons behind this Bill. As the focus is shifted on clean energy, it will be easier to decarbonise the Indian economy and achieve the sustainable development goals.

Clean energyClimate changefuelcarbon emissionsGlobal warmingLok SabhaGreen energynon-fossil fuel resources

