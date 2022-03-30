Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations of the national capital was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (March 30).

The Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated in 2011 by the then Sheila Dikshit-led Delhi government to create compact municipalities to provide better delivery of services.

The Bill aims to merge the three civic bodies into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, as per PTI.

The bill was passed by a voice vote while the several amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah attacked the Delhi government and said it is meting out "step-motherly" treatment to MCDs in the national capital due to which they are struggling with inadequate resources for carrying out their responsibilities.

(This is a developing story)

