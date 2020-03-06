Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday (March 6, 2020) passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 even after both the house observed uproar by the opposition members demanding discussion on the Delhi violence.

The amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Bill is an amendment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.

In the second leg of the budget session 2020-21 three bills have been passed so far including the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill which was passed on March 4, 2020.

Seven Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday (March 5, 2020) by Speaker Om Birla for alleged misconduct and creating ruckus in Parliament. The seven suspended Congress MPs are - Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

The parliament session is facing disruptions over Delhi violence since the second leg of the Budget session began on March 2.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the discussion on Delhi riot has been taken up on March 11 in the Lower House and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha.