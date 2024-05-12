Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 96 Seats Going To Polls Tomorrow, 1717 Candidates In Fray For Phase 4 Battle

New Delhi: The fourth Phase of the Lok Sabha Election is scheduled to be held on May 13. 96 parliamentary constituencies of 9 states and one Union Territory are geared up for phase 4 polling on Monday. The last day to file a nomination to contest in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls was April. The voting on all booths will begin at 7 AM.

The states going to contest in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls 2024 are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. While Union Territory named Jammu & Kashmir is all set to poll for its one Lok Sabha seat on May 13.

The states named Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are going to vote for all constituencies in a single phase. While Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also hold assembly elections on May 13.

1717 candidates from 9 states and one UT are all set to contest elections in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The ECI informed that more than 12.49 lakh registered 85+ years old and 19.99 lakhs PwD voters for phase 4, who also have been provided with the option to vote from the comfort of their homes.

The Election Commission has informed that IMD has forecasted there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4. The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls can experience normal to below-normal temperatures (±2 degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day.

Andhra Pradesh Key Candidate In Phase-4

All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will go into polls in a single phase in the ninth-largest state in terms of total number of parliamentary seats.

Araku (ST): Kothapalli Geetha (BJP) vs Pachipenta Appalanarasa (Communist Party Of India- M) vs Chetti Tanuja Rani (YSRCP)

Srikakulam: Gondu Shankar (TDP) vs Ambati Krishna Rao (Congress) vs Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP)

Vizianagaram: Bobbili Srinu (Indian National Congress) vs Kalisetti Appalanaidu (TDP) vs Bellana Chandra Sekhar (YSRCP)

Visakhapatnam: Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi (YSCRP) vs Sri Bharat (TDP) Vs P Sathyanarayana Reddy (Congress)

Anakapalli: CM Ramesh (BJP) vs Vegi Venkatesh (Congress) vs Budi Muthyala Naidu (YSRCP)

Kakinada: MM Pallam Raju (Congress) vs Tangella Uday Srinivas (Janasena Party) vs Chalamalasetty Sunil (YSRCP)

Amalapuram (SC): Janga Gowtham (Congress) vs Ganti Harish Madhur(TDP) vs Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao (YSRCP)

Rajahmundry: D Purandareshwari (BJP) vs Gidugu Rudra Raju (Indian National Congress) vs Dr Guduri Srinivasulu (YSRCP)

Narsapuram: Guduri Uma Bala (YSRCP) vs Bupathiraju Srinivas Varma (BJP) vs Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu (INC)

Eluru: K Sunil Kumar Yadav (YSRC) vs Putta Mahesh Yadav (TDP) vs Kavuri Lavanya (Congress)

Machilipatnam: Vallabhaneni Balashowry (JSP) vs Simhadri Chandra Sekhar Rao (YSRCP) vs Gollu Krishna (INC)

Vijayawada: Valluru Bhargav (Congress) vs Kesineni Shivanath (TDP) vs Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) (YSRCP)

Guntur: Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP) vs Kilari Venkata Rosaiah (YSRCP) vs Ajay Kumar from (CPI)

Narasaraopet: Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar (Congress) vs Lavu Krishnadevarayalu (TDP) vs Dr. Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav (YSRCP)

Bapatla (SC): J.d. Seelam (INC) vs Krishna Prasad Tenneti (TDP) vs Nandigam Suresh Babu (YSRCP)

Ongole: Eda Sudhakara Reddy (Congress) vs Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (TDP) vs Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Redd (YSRCP)

Nandyal: J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav (INC) vs Dr Byreddy Shabari (TDP) vs Pocha Brahmananda Reddy (YSRCP)

Kurnool: P.G.Rampullaiah Yadav Lucky-2 (INC) vs Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala (TDP) vs B Y Ramaiah (YSRCP)

Nellore: Koppula Raju (Congress) vs Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (TDP) vs Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP)

Thirupathi (SC): Madila Gurumurthy (YSRCP) vs KV Varaprasad (BJP) vs Chinta Mohan (Congress)

Rajampet: N. Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP) vs Shaik . Basheed (INC) vs PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP)

Chittoor (SC): Motukur Jagapathi (BJP) vs Daggumalla Prasada Rao (TDP) vs Reddeppa. N (YSRCP)

Telangana Key Candidate In Phase-4

Telanga is all set to Poll for its all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Adilabad: Godam Nagesh (BJP-NDA) vs Smt. Athmaram Suguna (INC-INDIA)

Peddapalle: Gomasa Srinivas (BJP-NDA) vs Gaddam Vamsi Krishna (INC-INDIA)

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP-INDIA) vs Velchala Rajender Rao (INC-INDIA)

Nizamabad: Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP-NDA) vs T Jeevan Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Zahirabad: BB Patil (BJP-NDA) vs Suresh Kumar Shetkar (INC-INDIA)

Medak: Raghunandan Rao (BJP-NDA) vs Neelam Madhu (INC-INDIA)

Malkajgiri: Etela Rajender (BJP_NDA) vs Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Secunderabad: G Kishan Reddy (BJP-NDA) vs Danam Nagender (INC-INDIA)

Hyderabad: K Madhavi Latha ( BJP-NDA) vs Mohammed Waliullah Sameer (INC-INDIA)

Chevelle: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP-NDA) vs G Ranjith Reddy(INC-INDIA)

Mahbubnagar: DK Aruna(BJP-NDA) vs Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Nagarkurnool: Pothuganti Bharath Prasad (BJP-NDA) vs Mallu Ravi (INC-INDIA)

Nalgonda: Shanampudi Saidireddy(BJP-NDA) vs Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Bhongir: Boora Narsaiah Goud (BJP-NDA) vs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Warangal: Aroori Ramesh (BJP-NDA) vs Kadiyam Kavya (INC-INDIA)

Mahabubabad: Azmeera Seetaram Naik (BJP-NDA) vs Balram Naik (INC-INDIA)

Khammam: Tandra Vinod Rao (BJP-NDA) vs Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Uttar Pradesh Key Candidate In Phase-4

13 seats of the total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will go in to vote in Phase 4 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Shahjahanpur: Arun Kumar Sagar (BJP-NDA) vs Rajesh Kashyap (SP-INDIA) vs Daudram Verma (BSP)

Kheri: Ajay Mishra (BJP-NDA) vs Utkarsh Verma (SP-INDIA) vs Anshay Kalra Rockyji (BSP)

Dhaurahra: Rekha Verma (BJP-NDA) vs Anand Bhadoria (SP-INDIA)

Sitapur: Rajesh Verma (BJP-NDA) vs Nakul Dubey (INC-INDIA)

Hardoi: Ja Prakash Rawat (BJP-NDA) vs Usha Verma (SP-INDIA)

Misrikh: Ashok Kumar Rawat (BJP-NDA) vs Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi (SP-INDIA)

Unnao: Sakshi Maharaj (BJP-NDA) vs Annu Tandon (SP-IDNIA) vs Ashok Kumar Pandey (BSP)

Farrukhabad: Mukesh Rajput (BJP-NDA) vs Dr Naval Kishore Shakya (SP-INDIA)

Etawah: Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP-NDA) vs Jitendra Dohare (SP-INDIA) vs Sarika Singh Baghel (BSP)

Kannauj: Subrat Pathak (BJP-NDA) vs Imran Bin Zafar (BSP)

Kanpur: Ramesh Awasthi (BJP-NDA) vs Alok Mishra (INC-INDIA) vs Kuldeep Bhadauriya (BSP)

Akbarpur: Devendra Singh (BJP-NDA) vs Raja Ram Pal (SP-INDIA) vs Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi (BSP)

Bahraich: Dr. Arvind Gond (BJP-NDA) vs Ramesh Gautam (SP-INDIA)

Maharashtra Key Candidate In Phase-4

A total of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies is going to poll on May 13.

Nandurbar: Dr Heena Gavit (BJP) vs Gowaal K Padavi (Congress)

Jalgaon: Smita Wagh (BJP) vs Karan Pawar [Shiv Sena (UBT)]

Raver: Raksha Khadse (BJP) vs Shriram Patil [NCP (SP)]

Jalna: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP) vs Kalyan Kale (Congress)

Aurangabad: Imtiyaz Jaleel (AIMIM) vs Chandrakant Khaire [Shiv Sena (UBT)] vs Sandipanrao Bhumre (Shiv Sena)

Maval: Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena) vs Sanjog Waghere Patil [Shiv Sena (UBT)]

Pune: Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar (Congress)

Shirur: Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil (NCP) vs Amol Kolhe [NCP (SP)]

Ahmednagar: Sujay Vikhe-Patil (BJP) vs Nilesh Lanke [NCP (SP)]

Shirdi: Sadashiv Lokhande (Shiv Sena) vs Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure [Shiv Sena (UBT)]

Beed: Pankaja Munde (BJP) vs Bajrang Sonwane [NCP (SP))

West Bengal Key Candidate In Phase-4

8 seats of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats is going to polls in phase 4

Baharampur: Nirmal Kumar Saha (BJP-NDA) vs Yusuf Pathan (TMC) vs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ( INC-INDIA)

Krishnanagar: Rajmata Smt. Amrita Roy (BJP-NDA) vs Mahua Moitra (TMC)

Ranaghat: Jagannath Sarkar (BJP-NDA) vs Mukut Mani Adhikari (TMC)

Bardhaman Purba: Ashim Kumar Sarkar (BJP-NDA) vs Dr Sharmila Sarkar (TMC)

Bardhaman - Durgapur: Dilip Ghosh (BJP-NDA) vs Kirti Azad (TMC)

Asansol: S.S. Ahluwalia (BJP-NDA) vs Shatrughan Sinha (TMC)

Bolpur: Priya Saha (BJP-NDA) vs Asit Mal (TMC)

Birbhum: Milton Rashid (INC-INDIA) vs Shatabdi Roy (TMC)

Madhya Pradesh Key Candidate In Phase-4

Eight Lok Sabha seats in this State will vote in the polls in the fourth phase of the ongoing elections

Dewas: Mahendra Singh Solanki (BJP) vs Rajendra Malviya (Congress)

Ujjain: Anil Firojiya (BJP) vs Mahesh Parmar (Congress)

Mandsour: Sudhir Gupta (BJP) vs Dilip Singh Gurjar (Congress)

Ratlam: Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan (BJP) vs Kaantilal Bhuria (Congress)

Dhar: Savitri Thakur (BJP) vs Radheshyam Muvel (Congress)

Indore: Shakar Lalwani (BJP) vs Akshay Kanti Bam (Congress)

Khargone: Gajendra Patel (BJP) vs Porlal Kharte (Congress)

Khandwa: Gyaneshwar Patil (BJP) vs Narendra Patel (Congress)

Bihar Key Candidate In Phase-4

Five of the State's parliamentary constituencies- Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger will vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Darbhanga: Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) vs Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP)

Ujiarpur: Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD) vs Nityanand Rai (BJP)

Samastipur: Sunny Hazari (INC) vs Shambhavi Chaudhary (LJP)

Begusarai: Awadhesh Kumar Rai (RJD) vs Giriraj Singh (BJP)

Munger: Anita Devi Mahto (RJD) vs Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lallan Singh) (United) [JDU]

Jharkhand Key Candidate In Phase-4

Four of the total 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Jharkhand going to poll under 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections. These include the reserved constituencies of Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu.

Singhbhum: Joba Manjhi (JMM) vs Geeta Koda (BJP)

Khunti: Kalicharan Munda (INC) vs Arjun Munda (BJP)

Lohardaga: Sukdeo Bhagat (INC) vs Samir Oraon (BJP)

Palamu: Mamta Bhuiyan (RJD) vs Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP)

Odisha Key Candidate In Phase-4

Four of the State's 21 constituencies will vote in the fourth phase of the general elections.

Kalahandi: Malavika Keshari Deo (BJP) vs Draupadi Majhi (INC)

Nabarangpur: Bhujabal Majhi (INC) vs Pradeep Kumar Majhi (BJD) vs Balabhadra Majhi (BJP)

Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy (BJP) vs Rashmi Ranjan Pattnaik (INC) vs Bhurgu Baxi Patro (BJD)

Koraput: Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka (INC) vs Kausalya Hikaka (BJD)

Jammu and Kashmir Key Candidate In Phase-4

Srinagar: Chaudhary Lal Singh (INC-INDIA) vs Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi JKNC