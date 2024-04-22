Srinagar: Asia's largest tulip garden hosted a unique event today: the "Election Festival." Authorities are striving to alter the perception that Kashmir does not participate in elections, thus organizing election awareness programs in every bustling street of Kashmir.

Nestled amidst the Dal Lake and Zabarwan hills, Asia's largest Tulip garden served as a platform to raise awareness about the ongoing Parliamentary Elections among locals and tourists. Under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, the District Election Authority mobilized volunteers from various Valley schools to conduct election awareness activities. The choice of the tulip garden for the campaign was due to its significant footfall.

Schoolchildren playing guitars and singing in Srinagar's renowned Tulip Garden managed to capture the attention of hundreds of visitors. These youngsters volunteered with the Jammu and Kashmir Government to organize an awareness program in Srinagar.

The objective of the program is to boost public participation and voter awareness during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections-2024, evident from banners scattered across the garden.

A.H. Fani, Nodal Officer SVEEP, remarked, "It's part of the SVEEP program. We're conducting an awareness campaign here in the Tulip Garden as Srinagar is heading to polls on May 13. Similar programs are underway in colleges, universities, and other high-traffic areas. Students from various educational institutions are actively involved in raising awareness. Numerous banners have been displayed, urging people to vote, emphasizing that every vote counts."

During the election awareness campaign, students from different schools showcased skits, musical performances, rap songs, and March Past to educate youngsters about their role in the ongoing elections. These programs are believed to spread the message to parents, relatives, and communities, stressing the importance of participation in nation-building through elections.

Nazia Pandit, a school teacher, emphasized, "Voting is crucial for societal betterment. Many are unaware that voting is mandatory from the age of 18. Tulip Garden serves as an ideal venue to raise awareness due to the large attendance."

The primary goal of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is to foster a truly participative democracy by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote. Students from various schools and colleges expressed their support for such awareness programs, deeming them essential in such a picturesque location.

Arwami, a young voter, expressed, "I perceive elections as a beautiful process. We're here to educate people about the election process and its significance. It's crucial to choose the best government. Amidst the tulips and the serene atmosphere, we're ensuring the success of this program."

Numerous such programs are being organized by the government of Jammu and Kashmir across various districts, particularly in Kashmir. Authorities are hopeful that this time, the perception that Kashmir does not participate in voting will change, and record voter turnout will be witnessed in the upcoming elections.