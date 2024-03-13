Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Mamata Banerjee Disowns Her Brother Voicing Concern Over 'Dynasty' Politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday distanced herself from younger brother Babun Banerjee after his discontent over the party's decision to re-nominate Prasun Banerjee from the Howrah seat for the coming Lok Sabha election.

The TMC chief criticised her younger brother for opposing the party's Lok Sabha nomination decision and said that she would not promote dynasty politics. "Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics and I won't give him a ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationships with him," Banerjee told PTI.

Will Babun Join the BJP?

The speculation of Babun Banerjee to join BJP is roaming in the political lane. Babun, who is currently present in New Delhi, has denied the speculation of joining the BJP and said that he will not join any other party till the Bengal CM Banerjee is there. "As long Mamatadi is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said.

Root of Controversy?

The controversy started after TMC decided to re-nominate Prasun Banerjee from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Babun showed his displeasure over the decision made by the party and said many other candidates were overlooked, "Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice" He said. Despite his statement, Mamata sticks to the party's decision to nominate Prasun Banerjee. Prasun Banerjee is a former footballer and two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat.