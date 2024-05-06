Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Issues Notice To Fatehpur Sikri MLA As Son Steps Into Election Fray Independently

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit on Sunday issued a show cause notice against party’s Fatehpur Sikri MLA Babulal Chaudhary as his son filed his nomination from the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate, reported PTI. The BJP has fielded their sitting MP Rajkumar Chahar from the seat. The Fatehpur Sikri constituency in Agra district goes to the polls on Tuesday.

The party has sought Chaudhary’s response on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. The deadline to submit his explanation is kept by 5PM on Monday, Govind Narayan Shukla, the BJP's state general secretary, informed news agency PTI.

As per PTI, the letter said, "You are being issued a show cause notice as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you."

Shukla further said that the BJP has issued another notice to Rameshwar Chaudhary on May 2 followed by his expulsion from the party.

Babulal Chaudhary, who secured victory as a Member of Parliament from Fatehpur Sikri representing the BJP in 2014, faced exclusion by the party in the subsequent 2019 elections. The Saffron party replaced him by Chahar, who ultimately won over Congress' Raj Babbar.

Babulal Chaudhary ran for the 2022 assembly elections representing the BJP and secured a seat as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Meanwhile, Ramnath Sikarwar of the Congress is competing in Fatehpur Sikri as the candidate endorsed by the INDIA bloc.