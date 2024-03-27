Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Announces Names Of 14 More Candidates; Fields Dolly Sharma From Ghaziabad
The Congress party today released names of 14 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list includes seats from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has fielded Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh while Jaiprakash Bhai Patel from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.
The other names in the list includes:
Jharkhand
KHUNTI - Kalicharan Munda
LOHARDAGA - Sukhdeo Bhagat
HAZARIBAGH- Jai Prakashbhai Patel
Madhya Pradesh
GUNA- Rao Yadvendra Singh
DAMOH- Tarvar Singh Lodhi
VIDISHA - Pratap Bhanu Sharma
Telangana
ADILABAD - Dr. Suguna Kumari Chelimala
NIZAMABAD- Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy
MEDAK - Neelam Madhu
BHONGIR - Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy
Uttar Pradesh
GHAZIABAD - Dolly Sharma
BULANDSHAHR - Shivram Valmiki
SITAPUR - Nakul Dubey
MAHARAJGANJ - Virendra Chaudhary
The Congress party has released the fourth list on Saturday of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list contains candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
