NewsIndia
CONGRESS

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Announces Names Of 14 More Candidates; Fields Dolly Sharma From Ghaziabad

The Congress has fielded Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh while Jaiprakash Bhai Patel from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 10:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Congress party today released names of 14 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list includes seats from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has fielded Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh while Jaiprakash Bhai Patel from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The other names in the list includes:

Jharkhand 
KHUNTI - Kalicharan Munda 
LOHARDAGA - Sukhdeo Bhagat 
HAZARIBAGH- Jai Prakashbhai Patel 

Madhya Pradesh 
GUNA- Rao Yadvendra Singh 
DAMOH- Tarvar Singh Lodhi
VIDISHA - Pratap Bhanu Sharma 

Telangana 
ADILABAD - Dr. Suguna Kumari Chelimala 
NIZAMABAD- Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy 
MEDAK - Neelam Madhu 
BHONGIR - Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy 

Uttar Pradesh 
GHAZIABAD - Dolly Sharma 
BULANDSHAHR - Shivram Valmiki 
SITAPUR - Nakul Dubey 
MAHARAJGANJ - Virendra Chaudhary

The Congress party has released the fourth list on Saturday of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list contains candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

