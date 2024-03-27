Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Announces Names Of 14 More Candidates; Fields Dolly Sharma From Ghaziabad

The Congress party today released names of 14 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list includes seats from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has fielded Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh while Jaiprakash Bhai Patel from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The other names in the list includes:

Jharkhand

KHUNTI - Kalicharan Munda

LOHARDAGA - Sukhdeo Bhagat

HAZARIBAGH- Jai Prakashbhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh

GUNA- Rao Yadvendra Singh

DAMOH- Tarvar Singh Lodhi

VIDISHA - Pratap Bhanu Sharma

Telangana

ADILABAD - Dr. Suguna Kumari Chelimala

NIZAMABAD- Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy

MEDAK - Neelam Madhu

BHONGIR - Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

Uttar Pradesh

GHAZIABAD - Dolly Sharma

BULANDSHAHR - Shivram Valmiki

SITAPUR - Nakul Dubey

MAHARAJGANJ - Virendra Chaudhary

The Congress party has released the fourth list on Saturday of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list contains candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.