Lok Sabha Polls: In 8th Candidate List, BJP Bets On Turncoats In Odisha, Punjab; Fields Ex-Ambassador From Amritsar

The Bharatiya Janata Party has so far announced the names of 118 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party released its eighth list of 11 candidates yesterday which had names of several turncoats and even a surprising name of a foreign ambassador. The list had names from three states - Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal. The list puts BJP way ahead of the Congress as the grand old party is yet to announce names on the majority of seats.

BJP's Odisha List

The BJP nominated Bhartruhari Mahtab from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. A sitting MP from the seat on the BJD ticket, Mahtab recently joined the BJP. Mahtab, a six-time MP, had on March 22 resigned from the BJD. Other names in the list include Rabindra Narayan Behera, a former director of the National Informatics Centre, from Jajpur and Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi from Kandhamal. The BJP had earlier announced candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

BJP's Punjab List

The saffron party surprised everyone by fielding former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu from the Amritsar seat in Punjab. Hans Raj Hans, who lost their party ticket from North West Delhi, has now been fielded from the Amritsar seat. Former AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, who recently joined the BJP, got a ticket from the Jalandhar seat while former Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu got a ticket from Ludhiana. Dinesh Singh Babbu has replaced star Sunny Deol from the Gurdaspur seat. The party also fielded Preneet Kaur, wife of Capain Amarinder Singh, from Patiala.

Why Sandhu From Amritsar?

The BJP has been actively working to expand its support base among Sikhs, who constitute a majority in Punjab, with hopes of making significant gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party is particularly focused on reclaiming the Amritsar seat, which it hasn't held since Navjot Singh Sidhu's victory in 2009. However, Sidhu, now with the Congress party, currently holds the seat, represented by Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Both Arun Jaitley and Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP candidates and current Union ministers, faced defeat in the 2014 and 2019 elections respectively.

BJP Candidate List So Far

On March 2, released a list of 195 candidates. On March 13, it announced the names of 72 candidates. On March 21, the BJP released a list of 9 candidates for Tamil Nadu. On March 22, the party released another name of 15 candidates. On March 24, the party announced the names of 111 candidates and on March 26, the party announced three more candidates - two from Rajasthan and one from Manipur. The party released its seventh list on March 27 which had two names. On March 30, the party released the eighth list of 11 candidates. With this, the party has so far announced the names of 118 candidates.