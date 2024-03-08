Lok Sabha Polls: In Bihar, BJP Nears Seat Sharing Deal With Chirag Paswan, JDU

Weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United have reached a seat-sharing deal in Bihar, reported Zee News TV. According to the sources, the JDU is getting 16 seats out of the 40 seats in the state. The development came at a time when Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) remains undecisive over its future with the NDA. Last night, Paswan held a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda but a formal decision of seat-sharing is yet to be announced.

Chirag's Twin Trouble In NDA

Chirag Paswan is reportedly facing a twin dilemma while being a part of the NDA. While the terms between Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Paras are yet to get smooth, he has yet not resolved his issues with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. While Paras led a rebellion leading to the split of the LJP in 2021, Paswan contested the 2020 Bihar assembly polls against the JDU. Now, since Nitish Kumar is back with the NDA once again after the 2021 split, Chirag is reportedly finding it difficult to set equations right with Paras and Kumar while being with the BJP. Another problem is that the BJP is reportedly offering six seats to Paswan which he will have to share with Paras. This includes the Hajipur seat. It's likely that Chirag will contest from the Hajipur seat and Paras from the Samastipur seat if the deal gets finalized.

INDIA Bloc's Offer To Chirag

Sensing discontent within the LJP-RV, the INDIA bloc led by Congress has offered eight seats to Chirag Paswa in Bihar and two seats in Uttar Pradesh. Both, the BJP and the Congress are in the wait-and-watch mode for announcing seats for Bihar Lok Sabha polls. Both parties are waiting to finalize a seat-sharing deal with their allies. The parties may announce their seats as soon as the suspense over Chirag Paswan's LJP-RV ends.