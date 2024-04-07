With the first phase of Lok Sabha polls approaching fast, the political parties have intensified their campaign. Be it the BJP-led NDA or Congress-led INDIA bloc, both factions are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. While the BJP has planned several rallies today, the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi is promoting its manifesto claiming that it can change the face of India.

BJP's Poll Blitzerkieg

BJP's poll campaign is being led by Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi will lead NDA's rally in Bihar around 11 am from Nawada. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be present on the occasion. Around 2.30 pm, Modi will address another rally from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. In the evening, PM Modi will lead a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur at around 6.30 pm. The roadshow along the 1.2-km route will start from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing on Sunday evening and culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in the Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur. On the other hand, BJP president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Ariyalur, Karur, Virudhunagar and Tiruchirappalli.

Congress Slams BJP With Manifesto

On the other hand, the Congress party has recently launched its manifesto and yesterday, the party led a massive rally in Telangana's Tukkuguda where Rahul Gandhi led from the front. Rahul Gandhi termed the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections as 'revolutionary', which can change the face of the country. He said the manifesto could bring about a change in the lives of the poor, farmers, youth, and women of the country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Rajasthan. The party will continue its campaign today with rallies in different parts of the country.

The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.