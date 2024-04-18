Lok Sabha Polls Phase-1: 102 Seats, 16.63 Crore Voters, 1.87 lakh Polling Stations - Know All Details

NEW DELHI: As India braces itself for the monumental democratic exercise of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission of India has unveiled a comprehensive blueprint for Phase 1 polls, encompassing 102 parliamentary constituencies. With a staggering 16.63 crore eligible voters poised to shape the nation's political landscape, meticulous preparations, from logistical arrangements to enhanced surveillance measures, underscore the monumental scale of this electoral process.

Lok Sabha Polls Phase-1 Overview

-Voting will be held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

-The Election Commission of India reports a staggering 16.63 crore eligible voters for Phase 1.

-A network of 1.87 lakh polling stations prepared; deployment of 18 lakh personnel ensured for smooth conduct.

-The deadline to file nominations for Phase 1 of voting for 20 states and UTs was March 27.

Voter Demographics and Participation

-The breakdown includes 8.4 crore Males, 8.23 crore Females, and 11,371 Third-gender electors.

-Notable presence of 35.67 lakh first-time voters; 3.51 crore voters aged between 20-29 years.

Candidates In Fray

A total of 1625 candidates are contesting, comprising 1491 males and 134 females, across constituencies.

Logistical Arrangements

-Massive logistical setup with 41 helicopters, 84 Special trains, and nearly 1 lakh vehicles mobilized for personnel transportation.

-Webcasting planned for over 50% of polling stations; micro observers deployed for enhanced vigilance.

Observer Deployment And Surveillance Measures

-361 Observers, including General, Police, and Expenditure Observers, ensuring strict adherence to electoral norms.

-Extensive surveillance network with 4627 Flying Squads, 5208 Statistics Surveillance Teams, and 2028 Video Surveillance Teams to curb voter inducement.

Border Security And Vigilance

-Stringent measures at 1374 inter-state and 162 international Border check posts to prevent illicit activities.

-Vigilance extended to sea and air routes to prevent the unlawful flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies.

Special Provisions For Vulnerable Voters

-Over 14.14 lakh registered voters aged 85+ and 13.89 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) provided with the option of Home Voting.

-Positive response to Home Voting facility, aimed at ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.

Phase-Wise Election Schedule

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.