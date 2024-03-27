Advertisement
NewsIndia
SHIV SENA (UBT)

Lok Sabha Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases First List of Candidates, Fields Anant Geete From Raigad

The party also fielded Rajan Vichare from Thane, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West, and Sanjay Patil from Mumbai North-East.

|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 10:37 AM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nominating former Union ministers Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant from Raigad and South Mumbai constituencies respectively.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Another MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Congress, which is also a part of the state-level grouping of the opposition parties, has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

