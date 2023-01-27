Lok Sabha Polls Survey: If Elections Held Today, Will PM Modi Retain Chair or Congress Will Make a Comeback?

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Prediction: Ahead of next year's general elections, political leaders can be seen forming multiple fronts against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to position herself on the national stage, similar efforts are being done by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also harbours a national ambition, especially in wake of his party having a government in two states. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is on the verge of a conclusion. Through this yatra, Congres is trying to position him as the next prime ministerial candidate.

Amid all these hullabaloos, India Today-C-Voter surveyed to find out who will be the next PM if Lok Sabha Elections are held today. The survey gauged the mood of the general public a year ahead of the general elections.

According to the survey, if elections are held today, there is a possibility of the return of the BJP-led NDA government in the country. In the survey, NDA is expected to win 298 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. While the Congress-led UPA is seen improving its performance and may win 153 seats. Other including regional parties and independent candidates may win around 92 seats. While the NDA's vote share stands at 43 percent, the Congress-led UPA is likely to get 29 percent and others 28 percent of the votes.

According to the survey, BJP alone is likely to get 284 seats- a comfortable majority while Congress may get 68 and others 191 seats in the Lok Sabha elections if held today. Talking about party-wise vote percentage, BJP is getting 39 percent votes in while Congress is likely to get 22 percent and others 39 percent votes as per the survey.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA made a comeback and formed the government for the second time in a row. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while the NDA got 353 seats. The Congress-led UPA had won 91 seats including 52 seats of Congress.