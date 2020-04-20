Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume partial operations from April 20

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats resumed partial operations from Monday (April 20) with a staff strength of approximately 25 per cent. The secretariats were shut and adjourned sine die after the official orders on March 23 due to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

Here are some of the precautionary measures that are to be ensured by the secretariat staff:

While working, the secretariat staff will ensure that social distancing norms and precautionary measures are observed. All staffers must maintain a distance of six feet from each other and wear masks, it said.

The total number of officers and staff attending office in each branch or section should not exceed 33 per cent of the actual strength.

File movement shall only be through electronic mode in e-office and physical movement of files should be avoided as a precautionary measure.

The only exception could be urgent files for the consideration of the Lok Sabha speaker or the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Bare minimum officials below the rank of deputy secretary and equivalent, including consultants and casual labourers, will attend office as decided by the respective divisional head depending on the quantum of work pending, its urgency and other administrative expediencies.

Staggered working hours will be implemented for those attending office.

According to an order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on April 19, it will resume work from Monday and all officers of the joint secretary rank and above will join office. The Upper House of Parliament also issued a similar order asking all its officers of the rank of joint secretary and above to attend office on all working days. Besides them, the other staff will work on a rotational basis.

The Rajya Sabha order said "in the wake of Consolidated Revised Guidelines of April 15, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, stipulating the Lockdown measures to be followed w.E.F. April 20, 2020, the Competent Authority has taken some measures with regard to functioning of Rajya Sabha Secretariat".

"All officers of the rank of joint secretary and above will attend office on all working days; officers of the rank of director to deputy secretary and equivalent will attend office as decided by their respective additional secretary/joint secretary concerned on the rotational basis based on work requirement and its urgency," it said.

As per a circular, the officers of the rank of joint secretary and above will start working from Monday and other officers will join the duty on rotational basis. "The rest of the staff will work from home," sources informed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country on March 24. This lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3.

A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

(According to PTI inputs)