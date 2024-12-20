Advertisement
Lok Sabha Speaker Bans Protests At Parliament Gates After Row Over MPs' Injury: Report

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to B R Ambedkar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 12:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Bans Protests At Parliament Gates After Row Over MPs' Injury: Report Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other India bloc MPs stage a protest demanding an apology and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. (Photo: ANI)

Chaos At Parliament: In a big move following a chaos at Parliament premises where political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources told news agency PTI.

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to B R Ambedkar which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

