Lokdal To Contest Every Lok Sabha Seat In Western Uttar Pradesh, To Field Vijender Singh From Bijnor

In a bold move, Lokdal has officially declared that the party will contest every Lok Sabha seat in Western Uttar Pradesh while its leader Vijender Singh will contest the Parliamentary polls from the Bijnor seat. This announcement marks a significant stride by Lokdal to solidify its presence and influence in the region.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Lokdal is working to reach out to people and add more grassroots workers to the party's fold. The Lokdal is making significant preparations in western Uttar Pradesh, staging another massive roadshow within a month. After its first roadshow in Meerut, the party held another march to Bijnor in which a convoy of thousands of tractors and vehicles took part. Under the leadership of Lokdal's national general secretary Vijender Singh, a massive 130-kilometer-long roadshow commenced from Ghaziabad to Bijnor today.

Lokdal is preparing booth-level teams in all districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, and Saharanpur under the leadership of Vijender Singh. While the Rashtriya Lokdal is less active on the ground, Lokdal is preparing for the polls aggressively throughout western Uttar Pradesh. If the trend continues, the RLD may lose ground further in the areas, feels people of the region.

Vijender Singh has declared that until the MSP law is enacted, Lokdal will continue to fight for the rights of farmers. It's noteworthy that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was the one who founded Lokdal. On December 23, a grand program will be organized throughout western Uttar Pradesh on Chaudhary Sahab's birth anniversary.

Addressing a press conference in Bijnor, Vijender Singh stated that the RLD has deceived the farmers, and now the complete support and trust of the farmers are with Lokdal. "We stand as the voice of the farmers. Today, farmers are compelled to commit suicide due to the burden of debt, and their produce is not receiving fair prices in the market. Pests are ruining their crops, and the government should pay attention to this," he said.

Gajendra Nilkanth, the Lokdal president of Meerut Mandal, said that the party has always fought for the farmers' cause and will continue to do so.