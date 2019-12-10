loksabhaelections2019, #chandrayaan2, #cwc19 most tweeted hashtags in India

New Delhi: From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, Twitter has emerged as a global public conversation platform where people come to see what’s happening and join the conversation. The social media website has not only collected the data of the year 2019 covering tweets from breaking news, entertainment, sports, politics, social causes, but it has brought together data on hashtags used around a topic of conversation as well.

These hashtags take conversations across timelines, increase engagement and discoverability of a topic, said Twitter. Here are the most tweeted hashtags in 2019, according to twitter website. Notably, these hashtags were ranked by a number of unique authors discussing Twitter from Jan 1 to Nov 15, 2019.

1. #loksabhaelections2019: The world’s largest democracy voted to determine its political future this year, and Indians took to Twitter to exchange their thoughts, resulting in #loksabhaelections2019 at the top of the list of most Tweeted about Hashtags.

2. #chandrayaan2: ISRO’s ground-breaking mission to land the world’s first robotic rover on the moon’s south pole was followed closely, not only by millions of Indians but people all across the world. A Tweet from NASA commending ISRO became one of the top ten most Retweeted Tweets this year by Indians on the service.

3. #cwc19: Cricket fans had a busy summer of cricket in 2019 with the Cricket World Cup. Despite India losing to New Zealand in the semi-finals, Indian cricket fans owned Twitter, Tweeting about winning moments, shocking upsets, classic catches, and who can forget all those memes, making #cwc19 the third most Tweeted about hashtag this year.

4. #pulwama: The news of the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in an attack on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Pulwama district, resulted in Indians taking to Twitter to Tweet their reactions.

5. #article370: In August 2019, the Minister of Home Affairs revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir, raising opposition and support on Twitter

6. #bigil: Like every year, the Tamil and Telugu entertainment industries dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter. Fans of superstar Vijay used the service to discuss and celebrate every update about the much-awaited Diwali blocker buster #bigil.

7. #diwali: Like every year, this year the festival of lights sparked joy as the five days of celebration lit up people’s timelines. People came to Twitter to talk about their celebrations, wish loved ones and Tweet about how and why Deepavali was special to them.

8. #avengersendgame: Like much of the world, Indians took to Twitter to discuss fan-theories and what to expect in the anticipated finale of the franchise, making #avengersendgame one of the most Tweeted about hashtags this year.

9. #ayodhyaverdict: The Ayodhya dispute has been a political, historical, and socio-religious milestone in India. As the final judgement in the Ayodhya dispute was declared by the Supreme Court of India, people Tweeted their reactions.

10. #eidmubarak: Audiences on Twitter celebrate every festival with equal cheer and joy. The tenth most Tweeted about hashtag this year was the festival of Eid, as people Tweeted and wished each other prosperity and goodwill.